Top State House cop who questioned election results retires

In the State House, Democrats had called on Gauvin to be placed on leave, or just resign, while his comments were investigated. Republicans, meanwhile, said the chief was entitled to his opinions under the First Amendment.

Gauvin, 63, already apologized for the social media posts and he took aim at the current political environment in a statement issued Friday.

In the statement, Gauvin said he attempted during his career to set aside political and personal opinions, and suggested the current divisive political landscape had become a “daunting difficulty” for officers.

He said dissent had become unwelcome and differing views were ridiculed. He said he worried that critical thinking had "become an undesirable trait because it challenges group think.”

But he also acknowledged it was time to step aside “to entrust others to perform the duties of law enforcement and to move the profession forward.” And he expressed his appreciation for those with whom he served.

“Partisan politics must be removed from law enforcement in order that law enforcement professionals may once again focus on doing what is right — not what is politically correct — but what is right for the individuals involved in the multitude of complex situations that people are facing,” he said.

Gauvin had served as chief since 2006. The 13-officer Capitol Police force is responsible for security at Maine’s State House and other buildings in the state office complex in Augusta.

