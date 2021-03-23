Top UN rights body approves greater scrutiny of Sri Lanka

Concerns about backsliding on human rights have arisen following the election of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2019 on a platform of national security and protecting the interests of the country’s majority Buddhist Sinhalese. In May, Rajapaksa vowed Sri Lanka would pull out of any international organization that continuously “targets” the military with allegations of human rights violations during its civil war.

After Tuesday's vote, Sri Lanka’s foreign minister, Dinesh Gunawardena, accused Western countries of “wanting to dominate the global south” -- and noted the result fell short of a majority in the 47-member Geneva body.

“Twenty-five votes were not on their side of the resolution,” he told reporters. “This is the important message that the countries in Geneva have given amidst great pressure by the European countries.”

Alluding to the rights council’s rules, Gunawardena said measures in the resolution cannot be implemented without the consent of Sri Lankan authorities.

But Human Rights Watch hailed a “landmark resolution” that it said would boost scrutiny of rights violations, improve international justice and advance accountability for victims and their families.