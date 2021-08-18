Top US energy official 'all ears' as experts outline needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm heard from industry officials Wednesday about what it will take to boost renewable energy development in New Mexico and across the nation as the Biden administration pushes its initiatives to reduce emissions and address climate change.

Granholm took notes during a roundtable discussion on her two-day swing through the Western state, saying she was “all ears” and planned to take what she learned back to the White House.

Developers and policy experts said without more transmission infrastructure and a cohesive grid, renewable energy will be stranded in remote spots like rural New Mexico and that opportunities for economic development will be hampered as a result.

“This stuff is as important as building highways. It's as important as building hospitals and schools,” said Fernando Martinez, executive director of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority. “The only way we're going to accomplish this ... is that we really do need a predictable regulatory landscape.”