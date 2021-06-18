Top US health official visits Colorado to promote vaccines

“Where you are, we will go. Donde tú estás, iremos nosotros,” Becerra said.

He asked Latino communities to identify trusted leaders to operate as vaccine “ambassadors" to convince those who are still hesitant. He reminded the public that the vaccine is free, noting that some may not believe there are no “gimmicks” attached to receiving the shot.

However, recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Latino populations have received a higher proportion of administered vaccine doses in the last two weeks, narrowing the disparity, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Becerra also met faculty and students at the Metropolitan State University of Denver to hear about the effects of a grant his agency gave for behavioral health workforce training.

Becerra said the U.S. is “so far behind” on behavioral health services but that the pandemic has opened the door for the federal government to invest in mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“I think, to some degree, that taboo aspect of talking about it has dissipated,” Becerra told The Associated Press. “I think COVID really forced people to recognize that there are people who are really suffering from stress and beyond.”