 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town eyes former health building for police, fire department
0 Comments
AP

Town eyes former health building for police, fire department

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A south Mississippi town may soon be chasing crooks and dousing fires from a former health center.

The Enterprise-Journal of McComb reports that Magnolia Mayor Tammy Witherspoon is asking Pike County supervisors to let the town take over the former Magnolia Health Center building. The town would like to turn the county-owned building into its police and fire headquarters.

Supervisors voiced preliminary approval of the idea on Friday.

Witherspoon and Magnolia Police Chief Sonya Woodall said the current police station is deteriorating while the health center building is in good shape.

Witherspoon said she secured funding to upgrade the police and fire department when serving as a state senator. Officials earlier looked at a vacant garment factory but decided it was too big.

Woodall said there's room to build a secure sallyport for prisoners in the rear of the health department building.

County attorney Wayne Dowdy said he saw no legal problems with the request.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Enterprise-Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bear cub left orphaned after California fire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News