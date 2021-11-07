Town in north Mississippi gets OK for annexation proposal

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A small town in north Mississippi is annexing land that is mostly undeveloped and includes about a dozen houses.

Only one landowner appeared at an Oct. 25 hearing in Lee County Chancery Court to protest his property being included in Saltillo’s annexation proposal., the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The city removed the man’s land.

“The other areas were deemed reasonable by the court and the judge approved and ratified the proposal,” said Saltillo city attorney Chris Evans.

The area being annexed is about 850 acres (344 hectares), and it will increase Saltillo's footprint by about 16%. Evans said city officials filed an annexation order with the chancery clerk's office Wednesday, and it will take effect Nov. 13.

After annexation, cities are required to provide services to the new areas within a reasonable time. Evans said the houses in Saltillo's annexation “already have most of the city services, like water and sewer.” The city will also begin providing fire and police protection to the new areas.

Saltillo is between Tupelo and Guntown, and neither of those cities opposed Saltillo's annexation proposal.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0