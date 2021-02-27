 Skip to main content
Town reschedules town meeting, election over mailing glitch
Town reschedules town meeting, election over mailing glitch

POWNAL, Vt. (AP) — Officials in the southern Vermont town of Pownal have been forced to postpone next week's Town Meeting election until the end of the month after 1,100 town reports mailed to voters were returned by the post office because of incorrect addresses.

The reports with annual ballot and budget information must legally be mailed to voters 10 days prior to an election, which was scheduled for Tuesday. The select board decided to set a new town floor meeting for March 29 and an election for March 30, the Bennington Banner reported.

The school election ballot still will be voted on Tuesday but the town ballot and a separate ballot for a bond to help pay for the new town office project must be rescheduled. Select Board liaison Rebecca Dragon confirmed this week that all the votes already submitted regarding the town ballot are now invalid. Pownal also must post new legal warnings for the rescheduled meeting.

The town will have to reprint the town and bond ballots with the new date, and apparently will have to again mail ballots to each registered voter, which will add to costs, the newspaper reported.

The select board has fired a town staff member over the mishap.

