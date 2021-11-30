Town votes for review of coach Aaron Thomas investigations

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island town officials voted Monday to hire outside counsel to review ongoing investigations into a former New Kingstown High School boys basketball coach, Aaron Thomas, who allegedly asked boys to strip down for naked “fat tests.”

The North Kingstown town council voted on Monday to hire retired Superior Court Judge Susan E. McGuirl to review the investigations and allocated $25,000 to fund the review, The Providence Journal reported.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and the North Kingstown School Committee are both currently investigating the allegations of Thomas' inappropriate behavior with student basketball players.

Council President Gregory Mancini proposed an independent review of the findings of the investigations rather than opening a third investigation. But some parents expressed doubt in the school committee's investigation and the efficacy of any review, the newspaper reported.

Council members disagreed on who should conduct the independent review, with some arguing that they should hire a firm or legal professional from outside of the state. Ultimately, a majority voted to hire McGuirl.

Councilmember Kerry McKay said the town should also offer a 24-hour counseling service for North Kingstown students who want to talk about their experiences with Thomas.

