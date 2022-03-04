 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona's new 6th Congressional District because former President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed her.

Despite encouragement and repeated assurances, “the promised formal endorsement has still not materialized," leaving her unable to unify the conservative vote in the August primary, Townsend said in a statement.

Townsend said she knew a Trump endorsement might be jeopardized by her recent criticism of state Sen. Wendy Rogers. Rogers has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race. Townsend didn't refer to Rogers by name in her statement.

“Accordingly, I have let President Trump’s team know that I am closing my Congressional campaign and will just focus on my legislative duties," Townsend said.

Rogers was censured this week by the Senate after her embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Townsend missed the vote but said later she likely would have backed the formal rebuke.

Redistricting put Rogers and Townsend in the same legislative district and they avoided a head-to-head matchup when Townsend decided to seek the congressional seat.

Townsend's statement said she would “happily” focus on the state Capitol rather than the nation's Capitol, which left open a race against Rogers for the Senate.

Responding to an inquiry from The Associated Press, Townsend said that was indeed a possibility. She also said she could return to the private sector or return to college to get a doctorate. She is a doula, a trained professional who assists mothers giving birth.

“I haven’t decided what my next move is,” she said in a text message. “I will be prayerfully considering what is best for my family and myself. Because I consider the people of Arizona part of my family they will be included in the decision.”

Six other Republicans are running for their party's nomination in the 6th Congressional District, which leans Republican and includes parts of Tucson and the state's southeastern corner.

Much of the district drawn overlaps the current 2nd District represented by Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is retiring.

