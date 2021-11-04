 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Township treasurer under fire for calling Black CFO 'boy'

  • 0

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Some residents of a Michigan community are calling for its treasurer to resign after she acknowledged referring to a Black official as a “boy.”

A small group of people protested Thursday outside Mount Morris Township offices near Flint and 78 miles (125 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, MLive-The Flint Journal reported.

Treasurer Gayle Armstrong told the newspaper she called township Chief Financial Officer Greg Eason a “boy” during a conversation with township Supervisor Jolena Sims, according to the newspaper.

The word “boy,” when referring to Black men is considered derogatory. Armstrong, who is white, said it wasn’t meant as a racial slur.

During an Oct. 11 township board meeting, Armstrong acknowledged using “boy” in reference to Eason. Armstrong said then that the comment reflected the way Sims uses Eason to carry out her directives and how Sims, who also is Black, treats him.

“I am not a racist,” Armstrong said during the board meeting. “I have Blacks in my family. My deputy treasurer is Black. She’s the finest person that ever walked.”

But that hasn’t swayed the more than dozen people protesting Thursday.

People are also reading…

“As the people of this township and supporters of this township we have to send a message … You work for the people … You don’t own us,” said Catherine Oliver, who helped to promote the protest.

The name-calling cannot be excused, said Sheldon Banks, another township resident.

“I believe someone called Mr. Eason a boy and the thing that upsets me the most is, he has a name,” Banks said during the protest. “Why can’t he just be called by his name?”

Armstrong accused Eason earlier this year of swinging his walking cane at her, but the allegation wasn’t supported by township video surveillance or a police investigation, the newspaper reported.

Eason filed a defamation lawsuit last month in Genesee County Circuit Court against the township, Armstrong and Clerk Brenda Ashley, who also is white. The lawsuit alleges that false statements about the cane swinging were designed to tarnish his reputation and caused him humiliation and embarrassment.

Ashley could not be reached for comment, the newspaper said.

Armstrong wrote in an email to the newspaper that she can’t share any details due to the pending litigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Flint Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News