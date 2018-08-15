NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn have differed on trade and infrastructure specifics during a Tennessee business forum featuring the U.S. Senate hopefuls.
On Wednesday, Blackburn said she's "not a fan" of tariffs, including those by her most prominent supporter, President Donald Trump.
But the congresswoman was leery of legislation to limit Trump's tariff power over national security claims. She cautioned to "tread lightly" on restricting presidential authority on national security issues.
Ex-Gov. Bredesen said he favors that legislation by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker, whom Blackburn and Bredesen seek to replace.
On infrastructure, Bredesen suggested an automatic increase in federal gas taxes, arguing the issue shouldn't be sidestepped.
Blackburn wouldn't commit to supporting fees or taxes but said a commission should discuss a miles-driven tax and other ideas.