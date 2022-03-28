 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trail of bayous among big ideas to revitalize Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Some Lake Charles residents are envisioning a new recreation loop as a way of helping the city recover from the devastation of multiple hurricanes in recent years.

The idea would involved a series of bayous and canals connecting in a loop with paths alongside, providing new recreation opportunities for kayakers, bikers and walkers, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

City leaders also see the possibility that building it could better drain the flood-prone city.

The Bayou Greenbelt is among the more ambitious projects among a list of proposals for improving the city and the region as it picks itself up from a string of natural disasters.

