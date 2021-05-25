Transgender athlete bill to return for 2022 Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawmaker in Utah who proposed legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports has announced plans to reintroduce the proposal in 2022.

The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Kera Birkeland, died in a Senate committee in the final week of the Legislative session this year, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“A lot of people don’t understand how complex this issue is,” Birkeland said. “I don’t want to do anything that makes people feel like they’re unequal.”

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith previously raised concerns over its potential impact on transgender children and the risk of losing high-profile athletic events in response to the bill, such as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Birkeland said she is now taking the opportunity to find common ground with those who raised concerns before bringing it back to the state Legislature.

The Utah Health and Human Services Interim Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the bill next month, which will be the first time people can comment on the legislation.