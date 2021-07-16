Transgender people sue over law on birth certificate changes

Doe, 22, was born in Gallatin County and now lives outside of Montana. He has identified as male since he was a teenager. He receives hormone therapy and counseling for gender dysphoria and underwent one gender-affirming this year. But he does not want further surgery or to provide his medical records to change his birth certificate, which he says would entail public humiliation.

“The fear of having to produce his medical records in a public forum, forcing him to out himself as transgender, is unconscionable,” said Akilah Lane, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Montana.

Before the new law passed, transgender residents seeking to change their birth certificate needed only to provide an affidavit to the state health department.

Republican state Sen. Carl Glimm, who sponsored the legislation, has argued that the health department overstepped its authority in changing the designation on a birth certificate from “sex” to “gender” and then setting rules for how it could be changed. He said birth certificates contain vital statistics and should be based on the facts at the time of birth.