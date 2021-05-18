 Skip to main content
Transgender treatment ban fails in Alabama Legislature
AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers Monday ended the legislative session without a vote on one of the most controversial bills before them: a measure to outlaw gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors.

The Senate-passed bill died on the final night of the legislative session after it was placed at the end of a debate agenda that lawmakers did not have time to finish before the session adjourned around midnight. The demise of the bill was a victory for advocacy groups and transgender youth and their parents who held rallies outside the Alabama Statehouse to oppose the bill.

“This important victory is the result of trans people and their families mobilizing to defend this life-saving medical care in Alabama and around the country,” said Chase Strangio, deputy director for trans justice with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill in March, but it did not get a vote in the House. Opponents say such measures interfere with medical decisions and target trans individuals for the sake of politics. Sponsors counter that they are trying to protect children from decisions that should wait until adulthood.

"Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs,” Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt, the sponsor of the bill, said earlier this session. He said he was unaware such treatments were happening in Alabama when he first introduced the bill last year.

Arkansas earlier this year became the first state to enact such a measure.

Alabama lawmakers did approve separate legislation banning transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed that bill into law last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

