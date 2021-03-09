Transgender youth, organizations testify against sports bill

Organizations including the ACLU-New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Women's Foundation and the New Hampshire Legislative Youth Advisory Council pointed out the bill is unconstitutional, could result in New Hampshire losing federal funding for education, and would further isolate and exclude transgender youth who just want to play sports and be accepted.

Others against the bill testified that at least 50 school districts in the state that have adopted policies for transgender students and athletics and that the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association is committed to providing transgender student-athletes with equal opportunities to participate in its athletic programs.

“Boys who transition to girls may begin medical treatment at different stages," testified Dr. Gwendolyn Gladstone, representing the New Hampshire chapter American Academy of Pediatrics. “Before reaching puberty, boys and girls do not differ in height, muscle or bone mass." She said there is no evidence that boys who have begun to transition to girls at this stage have any advantage in athletics.

During Tuesday's hearing, only one other person among the over 30 who testified spoke in favor of the bill, a woman who said “we deserve better than to have our spaces in sports taken over by boys and men."

