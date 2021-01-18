Transgender youth targeted by two proposed Montana bills

Laurel Hesse, legislative program manager with the ACLU of Montana, said the sports bill would unconstitutionally discriminate against Montana children based on their sex. She also said it would be difficult to enforce without violating the privacy of girls, who would be required to prove their sex assigned at birth.

A bill restricting transgender students’ sports participation in Idaho was signed into law last March, becoming the first such law in the country after 17 statehouses considered similar measures in 2020. But a federal judge last August put the law on hold while a legal challenge from the ACLU proceeds.

Barbara Ehardt, the member of the Idaho House who introduced the bill restricting transgender students' sports participation in 2020, traveled to Montana to testify about the Montana bill.

Despite the legal challenge in Idaho, Ehardt encouraged the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature to stay the course.

“If you don't pass legislation such as this, it will come to the day where there will be no room, no place, for girls and women to compete,” she said.

Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

