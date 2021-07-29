Transportation funding panel advancing a $15.6B package

Pennsylvania’s gas tax is 58.7 cents per gallon, second-highest in the country behind California, according to the Tax Foundation.

The commission's recommendations are projected to raise an additional $3.5 billion in each of the first two years, $6.6 billion in each of the third and fourth years and then $11.5 billion annually in the fifth year and beyond when an 8.1 cents-per-mile vehicle-miles-traveled fee is introduced.

It is designed to eliminate $4.1 billion in gas taxes.

Other significant revenue-raising elements are corridor tolling on interstates, a parcel-delivery surcharge and higher fees and taxes on vehicle purchases and registration.

The parcel-delivery surcharge — under consideration in Denver and New York City — reflects a shift to a delivery-based economy, powered by trucks that are putting more stress on highways and local roads.

States are up against a deadline of sorts, with Ford and General Motors making major investments in electric vehicles and planning to substantially shift their fleets to all-electric vehicles by 2030 or 2035.

