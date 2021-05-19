Travelers in Salt Lake City warned about guns in luggage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A travel security agency said there was an increase in the number of guns detected at security checkpoints at Salt Lake City International Airport, even as air travel declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers said agency officers have discovered 50 firearms in carry-on luggage this year, as of Monday, the Deseret News reported.

The agency is now asking Utah residents to keep their firearms out of their carry-on luggage.

“(It’s a situation where) people have the gun thrown in the bottom of their bag, which oftentimes is loaded and there’s often one in the chamber. We don’t want to see that at the security checkpoint,” Dankers said.

She added: “You’re going to probably lose your gun, and all these things that really could be avoided if you just go ahead and take your firearm, unload it, put it in a hard-sided case, lock it up and stick it in your checked baggage, then pick it up at your destination.”