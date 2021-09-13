 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treasurer Magaziner to announce run for governor
0 Comments
AP

Treasurer Magaziner to announce run for governor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner plans on running for governor, he said Monday.

The formal announcement is scheduled for Tuesday at the under-construction Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket, his campaign said in an emailed statement.

As co-chair of the Rhode Island School Building Task Force, the Democrat helped develop a program that has already allocated funding to replace and transform 176 schools in the state.

He plans on launching his campaign by outlining his vision for the economic future of Rhode Island, with a focus on education, innovation, infrastructure and inclusion, according to the statement.

The announcement will be followed by visits to small businesses in North Kingstown.

Magaziner joins Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz in the race for next year's election. Both are Democrats. Gorbea made her announcement in May.

Current Democratic incumbent Gov. Daniel McKee is also expected to run.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

+23
California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom
National

California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom

  • Updated

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her home state of California on Wednesday to rally voters against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose campaign expressed growing confidence the first-term Democrat would survive the attempt to remove him from office a year early.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News