Treasurer Magaziner to announce run for governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner plans on running for governor, he said Monday.

The formal announcement is scheduled for Tuesday at the under-construction Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket, his campaign said in an emailed statement.

As co-chair of the Rhode Island School Building Task Force, the Democrat helped develop a program that has already allocated funding to replace and transform 176 schools in the state.

He plans on launching his campaign by outlining his vision for the economic future of Rhode Island, with a focus on education, innovation, infrastructure and inclusion, according to the statement.

The announcement will be followed by visits to small businesses in North Kingstown.

Magaziner joins Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz in the race for next year's election. Both are Democrats. Gorbea made her announcement in May.

Current Democratic incumbent Gov. Daniel McKee is also expected to run.

