Treasury announces plans to borrow $463 billion this quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it expects to borrow $463 billion in the current April-June quarter and $2.28 trillion for the full budget year, as the government finances continued pandemic relief measures.

Treasury officials announced Monday that the $463 billion in borrowing for the current quarter represented a significant jump from a borrowing estimate for the current quarter of $95 billion made in February.

The big increase of $368 billion was attributed to passage of a $1.9 trillion support measure that President Joe Biden pushed through Congress in March which provided another round of relief payments totaling $1,400 per individual plus other support including an extension of emergency unemployment benefits.

The April-June borrowing estimate follows actual Treasury borrowing of $401 billion in the January-March quarter and $597 billion in borrowing done in the October-December period, the first quarter in the government's budget year.

The Treasury on Monday projected a borrowing need of $821 billion for the July-September quarter, the final quarter of this 2021 budget year.

That would bring total borrowing this year to $2.28 trillion, a significant amount but down from borrowing last year which totaled $4.01 trillion.