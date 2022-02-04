 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Treasury urges closer watch on money laundering in fine art

  • 0
Treasury Fine Art

FILIE - This June 6, 2019, photo, shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. Fine art isn't just nice to look at. It's also attractive to criminals trying to launder money, finance terrorism and trade illegal drugs and arms. The agency issued a report on Feb. 4, 2022, recommending that financial firms and art dealers set up an information-sharing database to track how sales of fine art are linked to bad actors who make anonymous purchases.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fine art isn’t just nice to look at — it’s also attractive to criminals trying to launder money, finance terrorism and trade illegal drugs and arms. And the Treasury Department wants art dealers and financiers to do something about that.

The agency issued a 40-page report Friday recommending that financial firms and art dealers set up an information-sharing database to track how sales of fine art are linked to bad actors who make anonymous purchases.

The need to monitor art sales has become more complicated and necessary with the recent rise in sales of digital assets known as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

Michael Greenwald, a former Treasury official and adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, called the report “a critical first step for there to be a regulatory structure around the broader art market,” which he called one of the last unregulated markets.

People are also reading…

“This puts illicit actors and people in the art market on notice that this is a serious issue and will also lead to regulation of the NFT digital art market space,” he said.

In issuing the report, the Treasury Department declined to take more robust steps toward creating new regulations on the art sales, after it found limited evidence of terrorist financing risk.

However, the department did find evidence of money laundering in the high-value art market. A common theme is that criminals use shell companies to buy art and hide behind a corporate veil.

The report cites Brazilian authorities' seizure of former bank owner Edemar Cid Ferreira's multimillion dollar art collection, after he was found to have unlawfully taken bank funds to purchase the art. A painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat called “Hannibal," as well as a Roman Togatus statue had been illegally smuggled into the United States in violation of customs law.

Another example included Mark Bloom, an investment fund manager who pleaded guilty to investment fraud charges after misappropriating least $20 million from a $30 million partnership, which he used for the purchase of high-value art, among other items.

Maureen Bray, executive director of the New York-based Art Dealers Association of America, welcomed a study on the topic rather than immediate regulation, which she said could hurt smaller dealers.

On the recommendation encouraging information-sharing between firms, Bray said, “it's an interesting idea in principle, but serious thought would be put into how that would work in practice."

The Treasury study was required by Congress as a part of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020.

It states that financial firms are most vulnerable to money laundering in the art market through art collections used as loan collateral. This sort of lending can be used to disguise the original source of money, the Treasury said.

Scott Rembrandt, who heads strategic policy in the Treasury's Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, said the need to tackle corporate transparency and “loopholes that allow criminals to abuse the financial system” is not just limited to the art world, but also real estate transactions.

In September 2021, Treasury’s financial crimes enforcement arm issued a notice of proposed rulemaking informing financial institutions about the new money-laundering law and reporting requirements related to antiquities, which the agency defines separately from high-value artwork.

“Certain characteristics of the trade in antiquities may be exploited by money launderers and terrorist financiers to evade detection by law enforcement,” the document said.

The issue has become so pervasive that the Group of 20 culture ministers’ meeting last summer included a session on protecting cultural heritage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic opening ceremony comes to climactic end with fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News