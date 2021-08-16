Trial begins on challenge to NC felon voting restrictions

Monday’s trial, which is expected to last about a week, focuses on the remaining requirements.

Lawyers representing those who were sued said the law doesn’t violate constitutional rights because it treats all people convicted of felonies the same by withholding the right to vote.

The current North Carolina Constitution forbids a person convicted of a felony from voting “unless that person shall be first restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.” But the plaintiffs say the restrictions violate other portions of the constitution, like those addressing free speech and equal protections.

Monday's witnesses included a Clemson University professor who testified that an 1875 felony disenfranchisement amendment to the constitution was designed to intentionally prevent Black residents from voting after the Civil War.

Lawyers for legislative leaders acknowledge in a brief that felony disenfranchisement was used for much of the state's history to exclude African Americans from voting. But there is no evidence the 1970s law was motivated by discriminatory intent — rather, it was designed to help Black residents by removing obstacles to voting, the attorneys wrote.

Twenty states automatically restore voting rights for convicted felons when they’re released from prison, while about 15 states restore those rights upon completion of their sentence, including probation and parole, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

