Trial highlights: Acquittal, anger and a curve ball

TRUMP'S CASE

Trump's attorneys blasted the impeachment as a “complete charade” foisted on the country by an opposition party “obsessed with impeaching Mr. Trump from the very beginning of his term.”

The closing argument, delivered by attorney Michael van der Veen, was peak Trump.

He said Trump was a victim, not the instigator. And the violence was not the product of a monthslong campaign to overturn the election. It was rooted, he said, in Democrats' unwillingness to condemn violent riots last summer, which sometimes sprang out of racial justice protests.

“As a nation, we must ask ourselves: How did we arrive at this place where rioting and pillaging would become common place?" said van der Veen. "It was month after month of political leaders and media personalities, bloodthirsty for ratings, glorifying civil unrest and condemning the reasonable law enforcement measures that are required to quell violent mobs.”

As for the speech, van der Veen said Trump was merely exercising his First Amendment rights the day he told his voters march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”