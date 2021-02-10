Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump's words

“Vice President Pence had the courage to stand against the president, tell the American public the truth and uphold our Constitution. That is patriotism," said Plaskett, whose presentation included previously unseen footage of Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber as rioters spread through the Capitol.

Other footage showed the rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” as others searching for him. At one point, Plaskett said, the rioters were within 100 feet of where Pence was sheltering with his family.

“They were talking about assassinating the vice president of the United States," she said.

Many Republicans had been appalled by Trump's treatment of his most loyal soldier during his final days in office. And the focus appeared to be a tacit acknowledgement of the Democrats' intended audience as they try to convince Senate Republicans — many of whom are close with Pence — that Trump deservers to be punished for what happened.

“Mike Pence is not a traitor to this country. He’s a patriot," said Castro. "And he and his family, who was with him that day, didn't deserve this, didn't deserve a president unleashing a mob on them, especially because he was just doing his job.”

TRUMP’S LAWYERS RETURN