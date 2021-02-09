Trial highlights: history lessons, Trump tweets and more

He went on to denounce a “weaponization of the impeachment process” and accused Democrats of seeking to disenfranchise millions of Trump voters by seeking to bar him from running for office again.

“This trial will tear this country apart, perhaps like we have only seen once before, in our history,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Civil War.

TRIAL BY VIDEO

Democrats opened their arguments by airing a grim montage of video footage, photos and social media posts from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by an aggrieved mob of Trump loyalists.

It started with a clip of Trump urging supporters to “fight like hell” or “you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Footage of rallygoers shouting to “take the Capitol” followed. Over the ensuing 13-minutes, images that flashed across the screen included a gallows erected in the shadow of Capitol dome and video of a police officer screaming in anguish as he was pinned against a door while trying to stop rioters from entering the building.

Senators watched the video on monitors set up in the chamber as the sounds of the screaming mob echoed in the large room. Some turned away at the graphic images on their screens while others took notes. When it ended, the senators were silent and still.