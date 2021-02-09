Trial highlights: history lessons, Trump tweets and more

He went on to denounce a “weaponization of the impeachment process” and accused Democrats of seeking to disenfranchise millions of Trump voters by seeking to bar him from running for office again.

“This trial will tear this country apart, perhaps like we have only seen once before, in our history,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Civil War.

Afterward, a number of Trump's longtime allies in the Senate were perplexed by the approach

“The first lawyer just rambled on and on and on,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. "Finally the second lawyer got around to it. And, I thought, did an effective job. But I’ve seen a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments, and that was not one of the finest I’ve seen.”

TRIAL BY VIDEO

Democrats opened their arguments by airing a grim montage of video footage, photos and social media posts from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by an aggrieved mob of Trump loyalists.