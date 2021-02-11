Trial highlights: 'We were invited' and a quick defense

As Democrats look to secure the 67 votes needed for a conviction, they used a slideshow presentation on Thursday to remind Senate jurors of the widespread outrage voiced in the wake of the attack, when many in the party directly blamed Trump — including Republicans who had worked for him.

“Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump,” read a statement issued by James Mattis, Trump's former secretary of defense, hours after the attack.

Another slide showed a statement from John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, who said the violence was “a direct result of (Trump) poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the fraud.”

"The invasion of our Capitol by a mob, incited by lies from some entrusted with power, is a disgrace to all who sacrificed to build our Republic," read another, which showed a tweet from former Republican House Speaker John Boehner.

Democrats also showed a chart of the 16 administration officials and Cabinet members who resigned in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me," DeVos said at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.