Tribe allows east entrances of Glacier National Park to open

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park announced its east side entrances would open for winter recreation starting Thursday after the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council voted Wednesday to allow the entrances to open for the 2021 season.

The park’s five entrances on the east side of the million-acre park have been closed since last March after the Blackfeet tribe declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park’s west-facing entrances closed briefly last year in response to the pandemic but reopened in June.

The tribal council voted unanimously to allow the east entrances to open based on the increased availability of COVID-19 testing and vaccines, according to a news release. As of Wednesday, 95% of the tribe’s eligible population had been vaccinated.

“A year ago we didn’t know where we were going to be,” the Blackfeet tribe's spokesperson James McNeely told the Missoulian. “And now, here we are, with just two active cases and nobody in the hospital. This is a plus for the Blackfeet people and everyone involved. We’re open for business.”