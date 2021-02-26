Tribes in legal limbo over federal virus relief funding

A federal appeals court revived the claims and sent them back to Mehta for a decision on the merits.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Kuntal Cholera, who is representing the Treasury Department, asked Mehta to give the agency until the end of April to come up with a new methodology that would factor in potential outcomes in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case also centered on virus relief funding for tribes.

Lower courts in that case were split over whether Alaska Native corporations, which own most Native land in the state under a 1971 settlement, should be in the mix. More than a dozen Native American tribes sued the Treasury Department last year to try to keep the money out of the hands of the corporations.

In the Shawnee case, the tribe's attorney, Pilar Thomas, urged Mehta to prevent further delays. “We are still in a pandemic, and we are still without our money,” Thomas said.

What's unclear is whether the three tribes would see any financial relief in the case. Cholera said a decision in favor of the tribes simply would send Treasury back to the drawing board on how to distribute the remaining funds. A new methodology would make the tribes' claims moot, and federal laws wouldn't provide for any financial damages, he said.