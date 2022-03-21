 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Troubled Kentucky water district wins funding for upgrades

INEZ, Ky. (AP) — A troubled Kentucky water district has been given more than $400,000 from the state for improvements and upgrades.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding Friday, calling it “another important milestone.”

The funding through the Better Kentucky Plan's Cleaner Water Program totals $411,148.

The district's raw water intake and water treatment plant are in bad shape, Beshear's office said. They need upgrades for worker safety and to prevent environmental damage, the governor's office said in a news release.

The project will replace main lines, service lines, meters, valves and hydrants where there has been a continued source of leaks and breaks, the release said. An access road at the raw water intake site will be paved and the roof over a chemical storage area will be replaced. A second pump trailer and water treatment plant backup generator will be added, the release said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

