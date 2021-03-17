Troubled US-China ties face new test in Alaska meeting

Blinken, in Japan before heading to South Korea and Alaska, said the U.S. "will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way.”

“The relationship with China is a very complex one," he said. "It has adversarial aspects; it has competitive aspects; it has cooperative aspects. But the common denominator in dealing with each of those is to make sure we’re approaching China from a position of strength, and that strength starts with our alliance, with our solidarity, because it’s really a unique asset that we have and China doesn’t."

The Chinese are not backing down.

On Wednesday at the United Nations, they blasted the U.S. human rights record, citing what they called U.S. failures against COVID-19 that cost “hundreds of thousands of lives,” as well as racial discrimination, police brutality and an “evil past of genocide.” Jiang Duan, a counselor at the Chinese mission in Geneva, voiced the criticism at the end of an examination of the U.S. rights record at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The administration has held a series of talks with Pacific allies, including Biden's virtual summit with the leaders of the Quad — Australia, India, Japan and the United States — before engaging in the high-level talks with China.