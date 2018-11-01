Trump accuser's election bid is about more than #MeToo

CLYDE, Ohio (AP) — Among the record number of women running for office this year is one who during the 2016 election accused Donald Trump of sexually harassing her more than a decade ago.
Democrat Rachel Crooks is a first-time candidate trying to win a seat in Ohio's legislature.
She says most people she meets while campaigning in her conservative-leaning district southeast of Toledo don't know about her accusations against Trump.
Crooks says she rarely brings it up and tries to focus on issues that matter to voters. But her campaign has generated donations from all 50 states.
The former Trump Tower receptionist says she met Trump in 2006 and he kissed her "directly on the mouth" against her will.
Trump denied the accusations when they surfaced a month before he won the presidency.