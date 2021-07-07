Trump ally launches election audit plan in Pennsylvania

Mastriano also warned that the committee he chairs, the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, could vote to issue a subpoena if a county does not adhere to his request.

Anticipating pushback from Philadelphia, Mastriano told Bannon, “The only reason why anyone should be opposed to this is they have something to hide.”

Tioga County Commissioner Roger C. Bunn, a Republican, said he had just received an email with Mastriano’s requests and planned to get input from the board’s lawyer and the elections director before he and the other two commissioners decide how to respond.

“I certainly want our elections to be fair and honest,” Bunn said. “So we’ll see what they’re requesting and what we can do.”

A spokesman for the York County Board of Commissioners declined comment. Philadelphia election officials said they were discussing a response with agency lawyers, although a spokesperson said Mastriano’s letter “reiterates claims about the November 2020 election that have been resoundingly rejected by courts.”

Mastriano does not suggest in the letter that his aim is to overturn Biden's victory in the 2020 election, but rather to restore trust in elections and “adequately consider future legislation” on election law.