MARION, Iowa — For someone considering a Republican presidential campaign — such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — a visit with a group of pastors in Iowa is part of a decades-old courtship ritual in the state that kicks off the nomination process. Born-again Christians are the most influential group in Iowa's GOP caucuses, giving faith leaders particular sway in helping organize voters and shape the results.

But in the early phase of the next presidential campaign, Scott's joyful proclamations of his Christian faith face an unlikely obstacle. Like other Republicans eyeing the White House, he is navigating an evangelical community that is faithful to former President Donald Trump, the thrice-married former reality television star who once supported abortion rights and spent decades boasting of his sexual prowess.

That history repelled many Iowa evangelical leaders during the last competitive Republican caucuses in 2016, when they helped push Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to victory in the opening contest. As the 2024 campaign begins, however, many of those same leaders are open to Trump, grateful for his judicial appointments that resulted in the dismantling of a constitutional right to abortion.

They are unswayed by the controversy swirling around Trump, including the 34-count New York felony indictment handed down against him stemming from a hush money payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged having an extramarital affair with him.

“I believe, and I think many evangelical Christians understand, politics at that level is a blood sport. Donald Trump is fighting. That’s why he got things done,” said the Rev. Terry Amann of suburban Des Moines. “So, our role isn’t to judge him.”

Trump has denied having an affair with the actress and has characterized the charges — along with ongoing investigations related to other matters in Georgia and Washington — as politically motivated. But the evangelical support reflects a broader dynamic taking hold with the GOP base rallying around Trump in the aftermath of his indictment even amid signals that he could be vulnerable with the broader public in a general election.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released last weekend found 50% of Americans thought Trump should have been charged with a crime and about as many — 48% — said he should suspend his campaign. But just 14% of Republicans said he should be charged.

That GOP loyalty to Trump was evident in interviews with more than a dozen Iowa pastors in the wake of Trump's indictment. Each cited Trump's role in helping overturn Roe vs. Wade as central to the long-term rethinking about him since his first campaign. Several also pointed to Trump's recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

“I appreciate the fact that, for what seems like the first time in my lifetime, someone did what they said they were going to do,” said the Rev. Kerry Jech of Marshalltown. “With Donald Trump, what he promised us, he delivered on. That’s one thing I can’t get away from."

In a new display of pragmatism, Jech and others like him who didn't support Trump in 2016 say the former president is no less imperfect a man now, but that his action on policy they hold dear may erase questions about his moral character.

During the 2016 campaign, the Rev. Mike Demastus of Des Moines supported Cruz and called Trump “morally loathsome,” “wicked” and “a reprehensible man." Today, Demastus calls him “the most pro-life president we have ever had,” and would consider supporting him in the caucuses, along with others.

Even Demastus' qualified support still puts Trump in better position now than his first bid.

In a March Des Moines Register Iowa Poll, Trump was viewed favorably by 58% of evangelicals, unfavorably by 39% and 3% were unsure. On the eve of the 2016 caucuses, Iowa evangelicals seemed to have a dimmer view of Trump. The Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll taken on the eve of the caucuses showed Trump with support from only 19% of evangelicals, with Cruz supported by 33%.

The awkward position is new for Iowa social conservatives, who have for three consecutive Republican presidential campaigns decidedly backed the more vocally evangelical candidate, though none would go on to win the nomination.

Beyond Cruz, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum won the 2012 caucuses as a crusading abortion opponent. In 2008, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, an ordained Baptist minister, posted a surprise victory by cobbling together a Christian coalition of pastors and religious home-school advocates.

Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence hope to replicate their success in 2024, should they continue taking steps toward running. In a visit to the state on Wednesday, Scott began his day meeting with a few dozen Christian home-school parents, a vital subset of Iowa's evangelical bloc.

It's a strategy pioneered by former Christian broadcasting personality Pat Robertson, whose focus on Iowa's network of evangelical Christian churches helped him finish a surprise second place in Iowa's 1988 caucuses, ahead of Vice President George H.W. Bush.

The more traditional approach set against Trump's atypical combination of accomplishment and high-drama personal life creates a new dynamic for Iowa social conservatives to weigh.

“President Trump has stood up for the values that we hold dear,” said Brad Sherman, a pastor and Republican state representative from Williamsburg who plans to support Trump in the caucuses. “Then we need to pray for him that his personal life comes in line with that.”

Others say everyone is offered forgiveness.

“He is no perfect person. No one would say that. He is no King David,” said the Rev. Bill Tvedt of Oskaloosa. “But even David was tempted.”

Tvedt also likened Trump to the biblical figure Cyrus, who was not a Christian but is lauded as an Old Testament hero for liberating the Jews from captivity in Egypt. “He is more of a Cyrus, a protector,” Tvedt said.

5 things the US can do better in the 2024 election All jurisdictions should have paper backups Counties in eight states are still using paperless voting equipment exclusively. We need them to transition to paper-based systems, providing financial resources if necessary. Voting equipment without an auditable paper trail can produce results that are inconsistent with voter’s choices, either because of hackers or a technical failure. In 2020, more than 90% of votes were cast on paper-based voting equipment, including all of the states President Donald Trump is contesting or that haven’t been called. That’s an improvement over the 2016 election, when 80% of votes had a paper record. The goal for the 2024 election should be 100%. More audits before official results All states using voting equipment with an auditable paper trail should conduct robust audits before election results are certified. This will ensure all ballots are counted correctly. It will also allow discrepancies to be remedied and reflected in the final results. If any issue threw off the count, election officials would be even more likely to spot it and re-create an accurate count with paper records. All jurisdictions need backup manual processes All areas without backups for each of their election technologies must obtain them. No technology is infallible. Each piece — including electronic poll books, electronic voting systems and online voter registration websites — has vulnerabilities that can be exploited or could experience technical failures. As we saw with the 2020 presidential election, safeguards such as backup paper poll books ensure that election infrastructure failures only slow down voting, rather than stop it. Bolster the mail-in balloting process Due to the pandemic, far more voters requested absentee ballots this year. Preliminary evidence suggests that relatively few of these ballots have been rejected. Unfortunately, U.S. Postal Service data also show that at least 150,000 ballots arrived the day after the election. To prevent this from happening again, there should be an investigation of USPS processing of election mail. It should determine how many ballots were late to election offices through no fault of the voter. States should also adjust deadlines For the next election, deadlines need to be updated to reflect the realities of mail balloting and provide even more options for returning ballots, including more ballot drop boxes and in-person drop-off locations. These measures would not only improve the administration of mail-in voting, they would counter the misinformation and disinformation surrounding mail-in ballots that we’ve seen throughout the 2020 cycle.