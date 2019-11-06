Trump works up a sweat at Louisiana campaign rally

Trump told the friendly audience that a vote for Rispone is a vote for his agenda, which he said Democrats have tried to hamstring through an impeachment inquiry.

"The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes, smears, slanders and scams. The Democrats' shameful conduct has created an angry majority. And that's what we are," Trump said. "We're a majority, and we're angry, that will vote the do-nothing Democrats out of office in 2020."

With Wednesday's visit to Monroe, Trump waded into the heart of the congressional district represented by Republican Ralph Abraham, the third-place finisher in last month's gubernatorial primary. Both Rispone and Edwards are competing for Abraham's voters. Polls show a tight race, with few undecided and both campaigns hoping Trump will mobilize voters in their bases.

Trump called Abraham "a better man" than him for getting behind Ripsone after a hard-fought primary. Abraham urged voters to get out the vote for Ripsone.

"Eddie, let's get this thing done," Abraham said. "Put the horse in the barn."

A longtime Republican political donor who has poured millions of his own dollars into the campaign, Rispone has tied his candidacy to Trump, introducing himself to voters in TV ads by talking about his support for the president.