Trump 'asked me' to run for governor, state lawmaker says

Told of Mastriano's comments, a senior Trump aide did not address them or dispute them in a statement in response. But Trump has not endorsed anyone in the race, still a year out from the primary.

Mastriano has become a one-man force in conservative politics in Pennsylvania, leading anti-mask protests last year, pushing to overturn Trump’s reelection loss and showing up outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Mastriano's statements come days after Lou Barletta, the Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, said he is running for governor of Pennsylvania.

Barletta said last weekend that he will try to earn Trump's endorsement, but that he had not discussed his candidacy with the former president.

Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, served as Trump’s campaign co-chair in Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential campaign and on Trump’s transition team before becoming one of the former president’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill.