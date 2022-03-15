Trump backs Arizona Republican Debbie Lesko for re-election

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump gave his influential endorsement Tuesday to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican who was a staunch defender of Trump during his impeachment proceedings.

Trump remains singularly popular among the Republican base, and his endorsement carries significant weight in GOP primaries. However, Lesko does not face a serious challenger in the Republican primary, and the new boundaries for her West Valley-based district are strongly favorable to the GOP.

In a statement, Trump called Lesko a “Conservative Warrior for the people of Arizona” and a strong supporter of his agenda.

Trump has made several other Arizona endorsements, including Kari Lake for governor and Mark Finchem for secretary of state, as well as two Republicans running for the state Senate, Wendy Rogers and Anthony Kern.

