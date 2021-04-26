 Skip to main content
Trump backs GOP's Susan Wright in Texas special election
AP

Trump backs GOP's Susan Wright in Texas special election

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday gave his endorsement in a Texas special congressional election to Republican Susan Wright, the widow of former U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wright had already racked up a number of prominent GOP endorsements heading into Saturday's election in Texas' 6th congressional district, where 23 candidates are on the ballot.

The race includes at least two Republicans who worked in the Trump administration and a former congressional candidate in Nevada, Dan Rodimer, who lost last year even though Trump endorsed him.

Trump has weighed into other special elections since leaving office, including backing Republican Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana, who easily won a special election last month to the seat her husband, Luke, couldn’t fill because of his death from complications related to COVID-19.

Ron Wright, who was 67, was the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19.

