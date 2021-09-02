Trump backs Jones in Georgia, renews support for Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump put his thumb on the scale of Georgia Republican politics again Thursday, endorsing state Sen. Burt Jones in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor and reiterating his support for newly declared U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

The move underlines a developing Trump slate in Georgia's 2022 primary even as some Republicans line up behind other candidates.

Neither endorsement was a surprise. Trump had publicly encouraged Walker to enter the race, while he had attacked Jones' top GOP rival, Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville, for not doing enough to try to overturn President Joe Biden's November victory in Georgia.

Trump in March endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice's bid for secretary of state as he seeks to unseat fellow Republican and incumbent Brad Raffensperger, a much more prominent target of Trump's ire in his loss of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.

Gov. Brian Kemp has also been a subject of Trump's wrath. The former president has not endorsed a challenger to Kemp, although Democrat-turned-Republican Vernon Jones has been openly campaigning for Trump's support. Some Trump-aligned forces have sought to line up other challengers to Kemp.