Trump backs Upton challenger, secretary of state candidate

A message seeking comment was left for Upton.

Upton has not announced a reelection bid but had raised roughly $625,000 through June. Carra had collected about $108,000. Three other Republicans are running, too: Jerry Solis, Ezra Scott and Jon Rocha.

Trump endorsed Kristina Karamo for secretary of state, who so far is the only declared candidate, according to the state GOP. Secretary of state candidates are chosen at party conventions. Democrat Jocelyn Benson is up for reelection in 2022.

Karamo backed Texas' lawsuit that unsuccessfully tried to prevent Michigan and three other states from casting their electoral votes for Biden and to have state legislatures vote on certification.

In June, Karamo traveled to Arizona to watch an unprecedented review of ballots in the state's largest county — one Republicans launched in an effort to find irregularities that could support Trump’s lies. Election experts have cited numerous flaws with the audit, the results of which have not yet been released.