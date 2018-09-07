SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making a brief visit to South Dakota to raise money for Republican Kristi Noem's governor campaign.
No public event is planned by Trump, who will appear at the Denny Sanford Premier Center to meet with donors who will have paid hundreds or thousands of dollars to see the president.
Noem's campaign says a $5,000-per-couple option to get a photo with Trump sold out quickly. Noem, South Dakota's U.S. representative, has emphasized her role negotiating the Republican federal tax cuts with Trump and has commended his regulatory rollbacks.
Noem faces Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in November.
Sutton's campaign says Noem called in "help from Washington" when she realized her political career is at risk.