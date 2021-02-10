Trump can't hang on to lawyers after false election claims

Castor, who has faced criticism for his decision as district attorney to not charge actor Bill Cosby in a sex crimes case, started off with a rambling presentation. Unlike the Democrats, who relied on a carefully structured and planned presentation to argue the constitutionality of the proceeding, Castor had only a yellow legal pad with handwritten notes on it in front of him and appeared to be speaking off the cuff.

As Trump watched on TV, he complained privately that his defense looked weak compared to that of the Democrats, who showed an emotional video of the mayhem on Jan. 6 that has left Capitol Hill reeling. Former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro, who remains in close touch with the former president, called on him to fire his legal team and embrace a new approach centered on Trump’s unfounded claims of massive election fraud.

Navarro told The Associated Press that he “warned the president that his legal team was going to fail him."

Trump's first impeachment team was fronted by noted defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz, as well as then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and Jay Sekulow, who has argued cases before the Supreme Court.