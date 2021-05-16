Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

She also said McCarthy should testify before a bipartisan commission that is investigating the riot because he has key facts about Trump’s “state of mind” on that day, including whether the former president knew the proceedings were turning violent and did nothing to stop it.

“He clearly has facts about that day, that an investigation into what happened, into the president’s actions, ought to get to the bottom of," Cheney said. "And I think that he has important information that needs to be part of any investigation, whether it’s the FBI, the Department of Justice, or this commission.”

Speaking about her future, Cheney said she now regrets voting for Trump last November and did not expressly rule out a presidential bid of her own in 2024, admitting that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would like to see her run though “he’s not objective.”

“At this moment, the majority of the Republican Party is not where I am,” she said.

Cheney appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and “Fox News Sunday” and Stefanik spoke on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

