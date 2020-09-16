Trump decision to bolster ethanol becomes campaign flashpoint

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump has been receiving praise from farm state Republicans for his decision to deny the “gap year” waivers and increase access to E15 corn-based ethanol. But it also was panned by Democrats Wednesday as nothing more than a political ploy.

“What the administration has done is really an insult,” said Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, ranking Democrat on the Agriculture Committee. “It would be welcome news if it was at the beginning of a Trump presidency. But already the damage has been done.

“So our farmers are hurting and they need more than just some lip service right before the election,” Stabenow said Wednesday on a call organized by Biden for President.

Trump has failed to deliver on the promises he made to Midwestern farmers four years ago — better trade deals, investments in rural infrastructure and support for the renewable fuel industry, added former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack.

“The reality three and a half years later, as we approach the election, is that President Trump has failed to keep any of these promises,” said Vilsack, who served as President Barack Obama’s U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary for eight years and now leads the U.S. Dairy Export Council.