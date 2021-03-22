Trump endorses challenger against Georgia elections chief

“Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State,” Hice said in a statement Monday.

The former president has made clear his intentions to target Raffensperger and Kemp, also a Republican, for their parts in ratifying Biden’s victory.

“I’ll be here in a year in a half campaigning against your governor and your crazy secretary of state,” Trump said at a Georgia rally on Jan. 4, the eve of two Senate runoffs that Democrats swept to win control of the chamber.

Both Kemp and Raffensperger have said they were simply following the state’s election law and fulfilling their required duties.

The developments Monday drew immediate plaudits from the right.

“The establishment still doesn’t get how popular Trump is with the base, but they will,” said Debbie Dooley, an early tea party organizer and Trump ally who is close to Hice. “We’ve known Raffensperger was dead, and Jody can excite the base and raise money. This is a serious challenge.”