Trump endorses election fraud lawyer for Michigan AG

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer who has made false claims about vote-counting machines in Michigan's 2020 election has won former President Donald Trump's endorsement for state attorney general.

Matthew DePerno secured Trump's support Wednesday night. It could prove decisive when Republicans meet at conventions next year to endorse and later nominate a candidate to face Democrat Dana Nessel, who is up for reelection.

DePerno, who is from Kalamazoo, was the attorney for an Antrim County resident who unsuccessfully sued after a clerk's error led the county to initially erroneously show a local victory for Joe Biden over Trump. It was quickly corrected. A post-election hand-count audit of every Antrim ballot found that Dominion Voting Systems machines accurately counted the votes.

“He has defended the Constitution for 20 years, and has been on the front lines pursuing fair and accurate elections, as he relentlessly fights to reveal the truth about the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election Scam," said Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in Michigan by about 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points.

The election was not stolen from Trump. No widespread corruption was found.