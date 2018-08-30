OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is weighing in on Oklahoma's governor's race, giving his "complete and total Endorsement!" to Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt, who won the state's GOP primary on Tuesday.
Trump tweeted his endorsement Thursday, saying Stitt is strong on crime and borders, the Second Amendment and "loves our Military & Vets."
Loyalty to Trump came up in the campaign. Stitt attacked longtime Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett as not being supportive enough of the president or his immigration policies.
Stitt also has painted himself as a successful businessman and political outsider, similar to Trump's presidential run.
The 45-year-old Stitt will face Democrat Drew Edmondson in the November general election. The 71-year-old Edmondson is former four-term attorney general and Vietnam veteran.