Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama's 2022 Senate race, siding with the conservative firebrand who riled up the crowd before the Capitol riot over other contenders in the state's all-important Republican primary.

Trump announced his support in a statement shared by the Brooks campaign for the seat being vacated by six-term Sen. Richard Shelby.

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks,” Trump said in the statement, adding that Brooks “will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

In a state where Trump won 62% of the vote in 2020, the former president’s backing is an important prize. When Shelby, 86, announced that he won't seek reelection to the seat he’s held since 1987, he ignited what is expected to be a messy GOP primary at a time when the national Republican Party is trying to chart a direction following Trump’s departure.

Brooks already faces Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in the primary. Other potential candidates include Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and Shelby’s former chief of staff, Katie Boyd Britt, who now heads an influential business lobby.