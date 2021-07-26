Trump endorses Paxton for 3rd term as Texas attorney general

On social media, Paxton said he was “honored to receive the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.”

Paxton had drawn challenges for the GOP nomination from Land Commissioner George P. Bush and ex-state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, had broken with his family and expressed support for Trump, who has mocked the Bush family that was once the face of the Republican Party.

In social media postings, Bush said: “I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official. Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments."

The Guzman campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

